Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.