10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. FMR LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 1,023,207 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.