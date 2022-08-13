Morgan Stanley Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

