DZ Bank Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Hold

DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.