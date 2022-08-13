Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.76.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 62.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,700 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 112.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 196,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
