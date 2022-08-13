AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 81.0% in July

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.27. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.68.
About AmmPower
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmmPower (AMMPF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.