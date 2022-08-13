AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 81.0% in July

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.27. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.68.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

