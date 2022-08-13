20 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 165.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 39.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 13.4% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,676.44 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,886.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,642.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,425.50.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.