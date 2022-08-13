Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,328 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Freshpet worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.