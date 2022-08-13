Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $31.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

BE stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at $941,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $987,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

