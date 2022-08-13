Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UTRS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $10,574,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Surgical by 18.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

