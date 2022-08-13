Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,292,245 shares of company stock worth $90,038,061 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,439,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 639,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

