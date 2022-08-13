Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Expands By 16.7%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.39. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

