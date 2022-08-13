Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$72.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$72.00 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$72.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.