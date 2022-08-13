Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$72.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$72.00 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.12.
Shares of IMO stock opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$72.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
