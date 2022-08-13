Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $185.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.