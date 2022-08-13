Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Decreases By 37.6%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOTVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC cut Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

