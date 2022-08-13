Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.37) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.66) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Acerinox stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

