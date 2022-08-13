Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.01. The stock has a market cap of C$880.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

