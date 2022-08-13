Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Increases By 19.0%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Anaergia Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Anaergia in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

