Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Grows By 27.5%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 442.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aristocrat Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $24.73 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

