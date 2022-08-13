State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

