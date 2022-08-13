State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

CHKP stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

