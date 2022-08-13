State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.97 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock worth $36,428,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

