State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.50 Million Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

