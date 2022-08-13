Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

