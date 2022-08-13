Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,046 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 208,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Harmonic by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

