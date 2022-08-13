State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

