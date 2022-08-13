Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

