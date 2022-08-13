State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navient by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 273,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

