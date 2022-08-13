New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 337,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 113,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.