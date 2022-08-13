Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report released on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

CVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of C$755.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.54. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.81 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.81.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.16 million.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

