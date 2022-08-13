Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

