Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Hippo shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,834 shares trading hands.

Hippo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $566.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

About Hippo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,449,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,907 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 2,824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 348,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

