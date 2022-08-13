Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Hippo shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,834 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $566.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
