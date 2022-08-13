Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $45.20

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.20, but opened at $40.83. Sanofi shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 129,950 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sanofi by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

