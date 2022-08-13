Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $21.11. Broadstone Net Lease shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 37,717 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

