Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $1,794,671.34 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52.

On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08.

Shares of IMXI opened at $24.53 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in International Money Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 236,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in International Money Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in International Money Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

