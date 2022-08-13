Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Sells $1,710,812.30 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $301.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Featured Stories
