Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Sells $1,710,812.30 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $301.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.