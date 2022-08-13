Scotiabank Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE:CGX opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$709.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.35. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.75.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.