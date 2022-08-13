Barclays Boosts Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €200.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €157.00 ($160.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.14.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.87.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

