Insider Selling: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) COO Sells $1,377,000.00 in Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.72.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,998,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 425,417 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

