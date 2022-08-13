Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Safestore has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

