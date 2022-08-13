Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Safestore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Safestore has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.
About Safestore
