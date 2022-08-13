JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 900.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 880.00 to 900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Komercní banka, a.s. stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $47.40.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.