JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 900.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 880.00 to 900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Komercní banka, a.s. stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.