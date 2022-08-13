NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on the stock.
NSI Stock Performance
NIUWF stock opened at 37.30 on Wednesday. NSI has a fifty-two week low of 37.29 and a fifty-two week high of 38.36.
NSI Company Profile
