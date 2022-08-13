Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $702,280.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $702,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,235,085 shares in the company, valued at $81,342,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $435.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

