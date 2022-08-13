Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $702,280.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $702,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,235,085 shares in the company, valued at $81,342,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $435.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.