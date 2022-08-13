SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €8.20 ($8.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.55) to €7.80 ($7.96) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.