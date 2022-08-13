SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €8.20 ($8.37) target price on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.55) to €7.80 ($7.96) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
SGL Carbon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.60.
About SGL Carbon
SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.
