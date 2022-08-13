Morgan Stanley Trims LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Target Price to €43.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Barclays cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($69.39) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.