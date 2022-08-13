QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $666,520.97 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 56,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $666,520.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,063.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $566,991.25.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $546,625.85.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.