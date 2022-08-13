OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) PT Lowered to CHF 11.90 at UBS Group

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OERLF opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

