JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price to €20.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.20) to €13.60 ($13.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.53) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

