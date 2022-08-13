Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.

Shares of PGNY opened at $45.01 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Progyny by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

