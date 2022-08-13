Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.
Progyny Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of PGNY opened at $45.01 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Progyny by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.