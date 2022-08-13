Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPB. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.98.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.96.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

